Last updated January 30 2020 at 12:27 AM

527 HYDE PARK Place

527 East Hyde Park Place · No Longer Available
Location

527 East Hyde Park Place, Inglewood, CA 90302
North Inglewood

Amenities

in unit laundry
parking
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
parking
Rare lower unit luxury 3 Bed, 2 Bath Single-family home on a quiet street in prime Inglewood. Near transportation, markets and restaurants. Up to three parking spots available. Washer & Dryer in unit. Section 8 welcome!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 5 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 527 HYDE PARK Place have any available units?
527 HYDE PARK Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Inglewood, CA.
Is 527 HYDE PARK Place currently offering any rent specials?
527 HYDE PARK Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 527 HYDE PARK Place pet-friendly?
No, 527 HYDE PARK Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Inglewood.
Does 527 HYDE PARK Place offer parking?
Yes, 527 HYDE PARK Place offers parking.
Does 527 HYDE PARK Place have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 527 HYDE PARK Place offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 527 HYDE PARK Place have a pool?
No, 527 HYDE PARK Place does not have a pool.
Does 527 HYDE PARK Place have accessible units?
No, 527 HYDE PARK Place does not have accessible units.
Does 527 HYDE PARK Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 527 HYDE PARK Place does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 527 HYDE PARK Place have units with air conditioning?
No, 527 HYDE PARK Place does not have units with air conditioning.

