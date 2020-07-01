527 HYDE PARK Place

527 East Hyde Park Place, Inglewood, CA 90302 North Inglewood
Amenities
in unit laundry
parking
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
Rare lower unit luxury 3 Bed, 2 Bath Single-family home on a quiet street in prime Inglewood. Near transportation, markets and restaurants. Up to three parking spots available. Washer & Dryer in unit. Section 8 welcome!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 5 spaces/unit.
