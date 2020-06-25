All apartments in Inglewood
521 E Fairview Blvd.
521 E Fairview Blvd

521 East Fairview Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

521 East Fairview Boulevard, Inglewood, CA 90302
North Inglewood

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
fireplace
granite counters
oven
patio / balcony
range
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Free standing and spacious home with back patio in duplex. No shared walls. - House will be available for move in after current tenants move out on July 15th. Will show with 24 hour notice. Please do not disturb current residents.

Bright and spacious free standing front house in a duplex. Large living room with wood burning fireplace and lots of windows. Dining room with chandelier. Open kitchen comes with granite counter tops and gas range. Washer and dryer hookups in separate laundry area. Remodeled bathroom has a soak in tub, new tiled surrounds and new vanity. There is a den ideal for an office. The third bedroom has a private entry. There is an A/C unit in one of the bedrooms and a ceiling fan in another. Will consider a small pet with additional deposit. Street parking only. Large private back patio. Water, trash, gardener, and ADT security and surveillance systems are paid for. House is located in nice pocket in Inglewood composed mostly of single family homes; two blocks from the North Inglewood Park and close to schools, places of worship, shops and restaurants.

Disclosure: The third bedroom is an addition to the original house. It can be used as a bedroom since there is a closet, a window and a door that takes you out to the backyard. It also can be used as an office space or studio.

PLEASE NOTE: This is a No Smoking property.

*****************
Howard Management Group does not guarantee the accuracy of the information concerning the conditions or features of the property. Renter is advised to independently verify the accuracy of all information through personal inspection.
BRE ID NUMBER: 01521497

(RLNE2555512)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 521 E Fairview Blvd have any available units?
521 E Fairview Blvd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Inglewood, CA.
What amenities does 521 E Fairview Blvd have?
Some of 521 E Fairview Blvd's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 521 E Fairview Blvd currently offering any rent specials?
521 E Fairview Blvd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 521 E Fairview Blvd pet-friendly?
Yes, 521 E Fairview Blvd is pet friendly.
Does 521 E Fairview Blvd offer parking?
No, 521 E Fairview Blvd does not offer parking.
Does 521 E Fairview Blvd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 521 E Fairview Blvd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 521 E Fairview Blvd have a pool?
No, 521 E Fairview Blvd does not have a pool.
Does 521 E Fairview Blvd have accessible units?
No, 521 E Fairview Blvd does not have accessible units.
Does 521 E Fairview Blvd have units with dishwashers?
No, 521 E Fairview Blvd does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 521 E Fairview Blvd have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 521 E Fairview Blvd has units with air conditioning.

