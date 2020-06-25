521 E Fairview Blvd.

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony granite counters pet friendly recently renovated air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan fireplace granite counters oven patio / balcony range w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Free standing and spacious home with back patio in duplex. No shared walls. - House will be available for move in after current tenants move out on July 15th. Will show with 24 hour notice. Please do not disturb current residents.



Bright and spacious free standing front house in a duplex. Large living room with wood burning fireplace and lots of windows. Dining room with chandelier. Open kitchen comes with granite counter tops and gas range. Washer and dryer hookups in separate laundry area. Remodeled bathroom has a soak in tub, new tiled surrounds and new vanity. There is a den ideal for an office. The third bedroom has a private entry. There is an A/C unit in one of the bedrooms and a ceiling fan in another. Will consider a small pet with additional deposit. Street parking only. Large private back patio. Water, trash, gardener, and ADT security and surveillance systems are paid for. House is located in nice pocket in Inglewood composed mostly of single family homes; two blocks from the North Inglewood Park and close to schools, places of worship, shops and restaurants.



Disclosure: The third bedroom is an addition to the original house. It can be used as a bedroom since there is a closet, a window and a door that takes you out to the backyard. It also can be used as an office space or studio.



PLEASE NOTE: This is a No Smoking property.



*****************

Howard Management Group does not guarantee the accuracy of the information concerning the conditions or features of the property. Renter is advised to independently verify the accuracy of all information through personal inspection.

BRE ID NUMBER: 01521497



(RLNE2555512)