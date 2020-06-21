WONDERFUL REDONE INGLEWOOD APARTMENT REDONE TO THE MAX NEWLY UPDATED BEHIND GATE ,SECURITY CAMERAS , and 2bedroom 1 bath CLOSE TO SHOPPING , RESTAURANTS , FREEWAY ACCESS, AIRPORT . LOWER LEVEL ALL IT NEEDS IS YOU!!!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 506 W Queen Street have any available units?
506 W Queen Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Inglewood, CA.
Is 506 W Queen Street currently offering any rent specials?
506 W Queen Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.