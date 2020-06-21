All apartments in Inglewood
Last updated March 27 2019 at 5:23 PM

506 W Queen Street

506 West Queen Street · No Longer Available
Location

506 West Queen Street, Inglewood, CA 90301

Amenities

recently renovated
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
recently renovated
Property Amenities
WONDERFUL REDONE INGLEWOOD APARTMENT REDONE TO THE MAX NEWLY UPDATED BEHIND GATE ,SECURITY CAMERAS , and 2bedroom 1 bath CLOSE TO SHOPPING , RESTAURANTS , FREEWAY ACCESS, AIRPORT . LOWER LEVEL ALL IT NEEDS IS YOU!!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 506 W Queen Street have any available units?
506 W Queen Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Inglewood, CA.
Is 506 W Queen Street currently offering any rent specials?
506 W Queen Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 506 W Queen Street pet-friendly?
No, 506 W Queen Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Inglewood.
Does 506 W Queen Street offer parking?
No, 506 W Queen Street does not offer parking.
Does 506 W Queen Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 506 W Queen Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 506 W Queen Street have a pool?
No, 506 W Queen Street does not have a pool.
Does 506 W Queen Street have accessible units?
No, 506 W Queen Street does not have accessible units.
Does 506 W Queen Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 506 W Queen Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 506 W Queen Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 506 W Queen Street does not have units with air conditioning.
