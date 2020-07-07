All apartments in Inglewood
427 West Queen Street

427 West Queen Street · No Longer Available
Location

427 West Queen Street, Inglewood, CA 90301

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
AVAILABLE TO VIEW AFTER OCTOBER 9TH.
Please contact Lily for an Application Packet!

Recently upgraded 2bd/1Ba unit in Inglewood with Garage!

Beautiful and modern 2 bedroom 1 bath unit that includes 1 car garage. The entire unit was recently renovated with dark wood laminate flooring, top of the line kitchen counter tops with quartz counters, stainless steel appliances including refrigerator, stove and dishwasher. Designer tile in both baths with glass shower doors. This unit has an open space floor plan in living room that flows into the kitchen which is great for entertaining.

Easy online application process. Hurry won't last!

For a tour after 10/01 Contact Lily Green at 657-390-6347

LEASE DETAILS:
Unit Available 10/15/2019
Rent $1995/month
Security Deposit $1,000
Parking: 1 Car Garage
Application Fee: $30
Pet Security Deposit: $500 and $30/month per pet
Dogs and cats allowed

For a tour after 10/01 Contact Lily Green at 657-390-6347

Located at 427 W Queen St Inglewood, CA 90301 and Professionally managed by Pan American Properties

More info & apply online at https://hunt.com/apartments-for-rent/inglewood-ca?lid=12651726

(RLNE5244428)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 427 West Queen Street have any available units?
427 West Queen Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Inglewood, CA.
What amenities does 427 West Queen Street have?
Some of 427 West Queen Street's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 427 West Queen Street currently offering any rent specials?
427 West Queen Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 427 West Queen Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 427 West Queen Street is pet friendly.
Does 427 West Queen Street offer parking?
Yes, 427 West Queen Street offers parking.
Does 427 West Queen Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 427 West Queen Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 427 West Queen Street have a pool?
No, 427 West Queen Street does not have a pool.
Does 427 West Queen Street have accessible units?
No, 427 West Queen Street does not have accessible units.
Does 427 West Queen Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 427 West Queen Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 427 West Queen Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 427 West Queen Street does not have units with air conditioning.

