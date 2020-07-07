427 West Queen Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher garbage disposal hardwood floors microwave oven range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

AVAILABLE TO VIEW AFTER OCTOBER 9TH.

Please contact Lily for an Application Packet!



Recently upgraded 2bd/1Ba unit in Inglewood with Garage!



Beautiful and modern 2 bedroom 1 bath unit that includes 1 car garage. The entire unit was recently renovated with dark wood laminate flooring, top of the line kitchen counter tops with quartz counters, stainless steel appliances including refrigerator, stove and dishwasher. Designer tile in both baths with glass shower doors. This unit has an open space floor plan in living room that flows into the kitchen which is great for entertaining.



Easy online application process. Hurry won't last!



For a tour after 10/01 Contact Lily Green at 657-390-6347



LEASE DETAILS:

Unit Available 10/15/2019

Rent $1995/month

Security Deposit $1,000

Parking: 1 Car Garage

Application Fee: $30

Pet Security Deposit: $500 and $30/month per pet

Dogs and cats allowed



Located at 427 W Queen St Inglewood, CA 90301 and Professionally managed by Pan American Properties



