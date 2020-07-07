427 West Queen Street

Amenities
AVAILABLE TO VIEW AFTER OCTOBER 9TH.
Please contact Lily for an Application Packet!
Recently upgraded 2bd/1Ba unit in Inglewood with Garage!
Beautiful and modern 2 bedroom 1 bath unit that includes 1 car garage. The entire unit was recently renovated with dark wood laminate flooring, top of the line kitchen counter tops with quartz counters, stainless steel appliances including refrigerator, stove and dishwasher. Designer tile in both baths with glass shower doors. This unit has an open space floor plan in living room that flows into the kitchen which is great for entertaining.
Easy online application process. Hurry won't last!
For a tour after 10/01 Contact Lily Green at 657-390-6347
LEASE DETAILS:
Unit Available 10/15/2019
Rent $1995/month
Security Deposit $1,000
Parking: 1 Car Garage
Application Fee: $30
Pet Security Deposit: $500 and $30/month per pet
Dogs and cats allowed
Located at 427 W Queen St Inglewood, CA 90301 and Professionally managed by Pan American Properties
