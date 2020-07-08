3 bedroom 2 bath fully remodeled house. 10 minutes away from LAX airport , 5 minutes away from the new Rams stadium, 405 freeway, 105 freeway close by , train station close by , shopping stores close by
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 415 E 97th St have any available units?
415 E 97th St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Inglewood, CA.
What amenities does 415 E 97th St have?
Some of 415 E 97th St's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 415 E 97th St currently offering any rent specials?
415 E 97th St is not currently offering any rent specials.