All apartments in Inglewood
Find more places like 410 N Market Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Inglewood, CA
/
410 N Market Street
Last updated April 1 2020 at 8:21 PM

410 N Market Street

410 North Market Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Inglewood
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all

Location

410 North Market Street, Inglewood, CA 90302
North Inglewood

Amenities

parking
microwave
carpet
range
Unit Amenities
carpet
microwave
range
Property Amenities
parking
Beautiful 2 bedroom and 1.75 baths unit. Located upstairs with only one common wall. Forced air heating. New wall-to-wall carpeting. Recessed lighting. Tile kitchen and baths. Natural wood cabinets. Stove and microwave hood included. Vertical blinds. One enclosed parking space with automatic opener.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 410 N Market Street have any available units?
410 N Market Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Inglewood, CA.
What amenities does 410 N Market Street have?
Some of 410 N Market Street's amenities include parking, microwave, and carpet. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 410 N Market Street currently offering any rent specials?
410 N Market Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 410 N Market Street pet-friendly?
No, 410 N Market Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Inglewood.
Does 410 N Market Street offer parking?
Yes, 410 N Market Street offers parking.
Does 410 N Market Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 410 N Market Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 410 N Market Street have a pool?
No, 410 N Market Street does not have a pool.
Does 410 N Market Street have accessible units?
No, 410 N Market Street does not have accessible units.
Does 410 N Market Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 410 N Market Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 410 N Market Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 410 N Market Street does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

10223 Crenshaw Blvd.
10223 Crenshaw Boulevard
Inglewood, CA 90303
619 Nectarine Street
619 Nectarine Street
Inglewood, CA 90301

Similar Pages

Inglewood 1 BedroomsInglewood 2 Bedrooms
Inglewood Apartments with GarageInglewood Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Inglewood Apartments with Parking

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CAFullerton, CASanta Monica, CA
Costa Mesa, CAOrange, CATorrance, CABurbank, CAThousand Oaks, CAGlendora, CAPico Rivera, CAHawthorne, CASan Dimas, CACulver City, CACerritos, CA
Covina, CAMarina del Rey, CAEl Monte, CAArcadia, CACypress, CACarson, CAWestminster, CALakewood, CABellflower, CABaldwin Park, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles