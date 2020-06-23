410 N Market Street

Amenities

parking microwave carpet range

Unit Amenities carpet microwave range Property Amenities parking

Beautiful 2 bedroom and 1.75 baths unit. Located upstairs with only one common wall. Forced air heating. New wall-to-wall carpeting. Recessed lighting. Tile kitchen and baths. Natural wood cabinets. Stove and microwave hood included. Vertical blinds. One enclosed parking space with automatic opener.