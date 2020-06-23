410 North Market Street, Inglewood, CA 90302 North Inglewood
Beautiful 2 bedroom and 1.75 baths unit. Located upstairs with only one common wall. Forced air heating. New wall-to-wall carpeting. Recessed lighting. Tile kitchen and baths. Natural wood cabinets. Stove and microwave hood included. Vertical blinds. One enclosed parking space with automatic opener.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 410 N Market Street have any available units?
410 N Market Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Inglewood, CA.
What amenities does 410 N Market Street have?
Some of 410 N Market Street's amenities include parking, microwave, and carpet. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 410 N Market Street currently offering any rent specials?
410 N Market Street is not currently offering any rent specials.