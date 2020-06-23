410 N Market Street

Amenities

Beautiful and spacious 2 bedroom and 1 bath unit in gated complex. Remodeled kitchen and bathroom. Granite countertops.. New stove and microwave. Fresh paint. New carpet. Mirrored closet doors. Vertical blinds. Ceiling fan in dining area. Forced-air heat. Tile floor in kitchen and bathroom. One secured parking space and storage locker. Upstairs unit. One year lease.