331 W Manchester Blvd 333 1/2

Amenities

hardwood floors garbage disposal parking ceiling fan some paid utils range

Unit Amenities ceiling fan garbage disposal hardwood floors oven range Property Amenities parking

Spacious 2 beds, 1 bath (Inglewood) - Property Id: 116656



Executive fourplex apartment unit. Spacious large floor plans, laminate wood flooring and tile floors. Upstairs unit, 2 Bedrooms, 1 Bathroom, ceiling fans, Pre-Wire Cable/SAT, Bedrooms in living room has laminate floors, kitchen and bathroom has tile floor. Heart of Inglewood, Gated with one car parking only, NON- smoking unit, Tenants pays gas & electric month-to-month rent. Please Do Not Disturb Residents Email or Leave a voice Mail for an appointment.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/116656

Property Id 116656



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4849252)