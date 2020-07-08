Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Inglewood
Find more places like 3155 Hollypark Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Inglewood, CA
/
3155 Hollypark Dr
Last updated January 6 2020 at 8:07 AM
1 of 1
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
3155 Hollypark Dr
3155 Hollypark Drive
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Inglewood
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
Location
3155 Hollypark Drive, Inglewood, CA 90305
Morningside Park
Amenities
dishwasher
tennis court
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
Property Amenities
bbq/grill
tennis court
The Property is 2 mins away from the new dodgers stadium. Beautiful Neighborhood. Table Tennis Court right there. Barbecue grill and other fun places.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3155 Hollypark Dr have any available units?
3155 Hollypark Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Inglewood, CA
.
Is 3155 Hollypark Dr currently offering any rent specials?
3155 Hollypark Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3155 Hollypark Dr pet-friendly?
No, 3155 Hollypark Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Inglewood
.
Does 3155 Hollypark Dr offer parking?
No, 3155 Hollypark Dr does not offer parking.
Does 3155 Hollypark Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3155 Hollypark Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3155 Hollypark Dr have a pool?
No, 3155 Hollypark Dr does not have a pool.
Does 3155 Hollypark Dr have accessible units?
No, 3155 Hollypark Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 3155 Hollypark Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3155 Hollypark Dr has units with dishwashers.
Does 3155 Hollypark Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 3155 Hollypark Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
619 Nectarine Street
619 Nectarine Street
Inglewood, CA 90301
10223 Crenshaw Blvd.
10223 Crenshaw Boulevard
Inglewood, CA 90303
Similar Pages
Inglewood 1 Bedrooms
Inglewood 2 Bedrooms
Inglewood Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Inglewood Apartments with Parking
Inglewood Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Los Angeles, CA
Long Beach, CA
Anaheim, CA
Santa Clarita, CA
Santa Ana, CA
Irvine, CA
Pasadena, CA
Glendale, CA
Huntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CA
Santa Monica, CA
Costa Mesa, CA
Orange, CA
Torrance, CA
Burbank, CA
Thousand Oaks, CA
Glendora, CA
Pico Rivera, CA
Hawthorne, CA
San Dimas, CA
Culver City, CA
Cerritos, CA
Covina, CA
Marina del Rey, CA
El Monte, CA
Arcadia, CA
Cypress, CA
Carson, CA
Westminster, CA
Lakewood, CA
Bellflower, CA
Baldwin Park, CA
Apartments Near Colleges
California Institute of Technology
Pacific Oaks College
California State University-Fullerton
University of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles