Last updated January 6 2020 at 8:07 AM

3155 Hollypark Dr

3155 Hollypark Drive · No Longer Available
Location

3155 Hollypark Drive, Inglewood, CA 90305
Morningside Park

Amenities

dishwasher
tennis court
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
Property Amenities
bbq/grill
tennis court
The Property is 2 mins away from the new dodgers stadium. Beautiful Neighborhood. Table Tennis Court right there. Barbecue grill and other fun places.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3155 Hollypark Dr have any available units?
3155 Hollypark Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Inglewood, CA.
Is 3155 Hollypark Dr currently offering any rent specials?
3155 Hollypark Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3155 Hollypark Dr pet-friendly?
No, 3155 Hollypark Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Inglewood.
Does 3155 Hollypark Dr offer parking?
No, 3155 Hollypark Dr does not offer parking.
Does 3155 Hollypark Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3155 Hollypark Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3155 Hollypark Dr have a pool?
No, 3155 Hollypark Dr does not have a pool.
Does 3155 Hollypark Dr have accessible units?
No, 3155 Hollypark Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 3155 Hollypark Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3155 Hollypark Dr has units with dishwashers.
Does 3155 Hollypark Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 3155 Hollypark Dr does not have units with air conditioning.

