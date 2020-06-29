Rent Calculator
Home
/
Inglewood, CA
/
214 East HAZEL Street
Last updated February 20 2020 at 8:06 AM
1 of 1
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
214 East HAZEL Street
214 East Hazel Street
·
Report This Listing
Location
214 East Hazel Street, Inglewood, CA 90302
North Inglewood
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 214 East HAZEL Street have any available units?
214 East HAZEL Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Inglewood, CA
.
Is 214 East HAZEL Street currently offering any rent specials?
214 East HAZEL Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 214 East HAZEL Street pet-friendly?
No, 214 East HAZEL Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Inglewood
.
Does 214 East HAZEL Street offer parking?
No, 214 East HAZEL Street does not offer parking.
Does 214 East HAZEL Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 214 East HAZEL Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 214 East HAZEL Street have a pool?
No, 214 East HAZEL Street does not have a pool.
Does 214 East HAZEL Street have accessible units?
No, 214 East HAZEL Street does not have accessible units.
Does 214 East HAZEL Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 214 East HAZEL Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 214 East HAZEL Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 214 East HAZEL Street does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.
