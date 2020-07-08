All apartments in Inglewood
Last updated July 1 2019 at 6:35 PM

213 West Manchester Boulevard

213 West Manchester Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

213 West Manchester Boulevard, Inglewood, CA 90301

Amenities

carpet
oven
Unit Amenities
carpet
oven
Property Amenities
Gorgeous downstairs unit. Freshly painted for a nice clean touch. There is new laminate flooring and new carpet in the bedroom. New blinds throughout. The kitchen is a must see with plenty of wood cabinets for all of your storage and cooking needs. Unit includes a cook top and an oven. For your convenience is located close to the 405 freeway, shops, City Hall, the library, schools and public transportation. This unit will not last. Please call Amy or Gabby at Harbor Property Management for more information. (310)831-0123
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 213 West Manchester Boulevard have any available units?
213 West Manchester Boulevard doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Inglewood, CA.
Is 213 West Manchester Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
213 West Manchester Boulevard is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 213 West Manchester Boulevard pet-friendly?
No, 213 West Manchester Boulevard is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Inglewood.
Does 213 West Manchester Boulevard offer parking?
No, 213 West Manchester Boulevard does not offer parking.
Does 213 West Manchester Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
No, 213 West Manchester Boulevard does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 213 West Manchester Boulevard have a pool?
No, 213 West Manchester Boulevard does not have a pool.
Does 213 West Manchester Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 213 West Manchester Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 213 West Manchester Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
No, 213 West Manchester Boulevard does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 213 West Manchester Boulevard have units with air conditioning?
No, 213 West Manchester Boulevard does not have units with air conditioning.

