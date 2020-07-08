213 West Manchester Boulevard

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet oven Property Amenities

Gorgeous downstairs unit. Freshly painted for a nice clean touch. There is new laminate flooring and new carpet in the bedroom. New blinds throughout. The kitchen is a must see with plenty of wood cabinets for all of your storage and cooking needs. Unit includes a cook top and an oven. For your convenience is located close to the 405 freeway, shops, City Hall, the library, schools and public transportation. This unit will not last. Please call Amy or Gabby at Harbor Property Management for more information. (310)831-0123

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.