Last updated March 27 2020 at 12:38 AM

127 North Eucalyptus Avenue

127 North Eucalyptus Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

127 North Eucalyptus Avenue, Inglewood, CA 90301

Amenities

*** Text "Rental" to 797-979 to receive a text with a list of our current properties for rent. ***

- Address: 127 North Eucalyptus Avenue #12, Inglewood, CA 90301

- Rent: $2,295 Per Month
- Deposit: $2,500
- Credit Score 600 or better
- Bedrooms: 2
- Bathrooms: 2
- Approx 1,295 Sq.Ft.

Features and Amenities:
- Top Floor Corner Unit
- Laminate Wood Floors
- Granite Counter-Tops
- Large Bedrooms
- Recessed Lighting
- Gas Stove Top & Wall Oven
- Dishwasher
- Central Heat
- Balcony
- Community Laundry
- Community Pool
- 1 Car Garage with Storage
- Utilities Included: Water & Trash
- No Pets
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 127 North Eucalyptus Avenue have any available units?
127 North Eucalyptus Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Inglewood, CA.
What amenities does 127 North Eucalyptus Avenue have?
Some of 127 North Eucalyptus Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 127 North Eucalyptus Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
127 North Eucalyptus Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 127 North Eucalyptus Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 127 North Eucalyptus Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Inglewood.
Does 127 North Eucalyptus Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 127 North Eucalyptus Avenue offers parking.
Does 127 North Eucalyptus Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 127 North Eucalyptus Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 127 North Eucalyptus Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 127 North Eucalyptus Avenue has a pool.
Does 127 North Eucalyptus Avenue have accessible units?
No, 127 North Eucalyptus Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 127 North Eucalyptus Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 127 North Eucalyptus Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 127 North Eucalyptus Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 127 North Eucalyptus Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
