Amenities
- Address: 127 North Eucalyptus Avenue #12, Inglewood, CA 90301
- Rent: $2,295 Per Month
- Deposit: $2,500
- Credit Score 600 or better
- Bedrooms: 2
- Bathrooms: 2
- Approx 1,295 Sq.Ft.
Features and Amenities:
- Top Floor Corner Unit
- Laminate Wood Floors
- Granite Counter-Tops
- Large Bedrooms
- Recessed Lighting
- Gas Stove Top & Wall Oven
- Dishwasher
- Central Heat
- Balcony
- Community Laundry
- Community Pool
- 1 Car Garage with Storage
- Utilities Included: Water & Trash
- No Pets
Contact us to schedule a showing.