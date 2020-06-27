Amenities

- Address: 127 North Eucalyptus Avenue #12, Inglewood, CA 90301



- Rent: $2,295 Per Month

- Deposit: $2,500

- Credit Score 600 or better

- Bedrooms: 2

- Bathrooms: 2

- Approx 1,295 Sq.Ft.



Features and Amenities:

- Top Floor Corner Unit

- Laminate Wood Floors

- Granite Counter-Tops

- Large Bedrooms

- Recessed Lighting

- Gas Stove Top & Wall Oven

- Dishwasher

- Central Heat

- Balcony

- Community Laundry

- Community Pool

- 1 Car Garage with Storage

- Utilities Included: Water & Trash

- No Pets

