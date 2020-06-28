All apartments in Inglewood
Find more places like 10934 Crenshaw Bl 2.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Inglewood, CA
/
10934 Crenshaw Bl 2
Last updated March 2 2020 at 5:51 PM

10934 Crenshaw Bl 2

10934 Crenshaw Boulevard · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Inglewood
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all

Location

10934 Crenshaw Boulevard, Inglewood, CA 90303

Amenities

hardwood floors
garbage disposal
recently renovated
some paid utils
furnished
range
Unit Amenities
furnished
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
Newly Renovated Inglewood Apartment - Property Id: 213646

Beautifully fully renovated apartment with wood laminate floors, fans, garbage disposal, semi furnished with new stove and refrigerator, great closet space. Perfect location near shopping, restaurants, and Metro. Clean laundry across the street. No pets. No smoking. Credit check & Background required. Qualifications: 600 Credit Score, No evictions, bankruptcy, criminal history or landlord lawsuits. Cannot accept Section 8 or Vouchers.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/213646
Property Id 213646

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5510666)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10934 Crenshaw Bl 2 have any available units?
10934 Crenshaw Bl 2 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Inglewood, CA.
What amenities does 10934 Crenshaw Bl 2 have?
Some of 10934 Crenshaw Bl 2's amenities include hardwood floors, garbage disposal, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10934 Crenshaw Bl 2 currently offering any rent specials?
10934 Crenshaw Bl 2 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10934 Crenshaw Bl 2 pet-friendly?
No, 10934 Crenshaw Bl 2 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Inglewood.
Does 10934 Crenshaw Bl 2 offer parking?
No, 10934 Crenshaw Bl 2 does not offer parking.
Does 10934 Crenshaw Bl 2 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10934 Crenshaw Bl 2 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10934 Crenshaw Bl 2 have a pool?
No, 10934 Crenshaw Bl 2 does not have a pool.
Does 10934 Crenshaw Bl 2 have accessible units?
No, 10934 Crenshaw Bl 2 does not have accessible units.
Does 10934 Crenshaw Bl 2 have units with dishwashers?
No, 10934 Crenshaw Bl 2 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 10934 Crenshaw Bl 2 have units with air conditioning?
No, 10934 Crenshaw Bl 2 does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

619 Nectarine Street
619 Nectarine Street
Inglewood, CA 90301
10223 Crenshaw Blvd.
10223 Crenshaw Boulevard
Inglewood, CA 90303

Similar Pages

Inglewood 1 BedroomsInglewood 2 Bedrooms
Inglewood Apartments with Hardwood FloorsInglewood Apartments with Parking
Inglewood Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CAFullerton, CASanta Monica, CA
Costa Mesa, CAOrange, CATorrance, CABurbank, CAThousand Oaks, CAGlendora, CAPico Rivera, CAHawthorne, CASan Dimas, CACulver City, CACerritos, CA
Covina, CAMarina del Rey, CAEl Monte, CAArcadia, CACypress, CACarson, CAWestminster, CALakewood, CABellflower, CABaldwin Park, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles