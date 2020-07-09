82435 Murray Canyon Drive.

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse gym on-site laundry parking pool garage tennis court

Seasonal Rental Available September-December 2020. Booked January - March 2021 Season. Enjoy country club living behind the gates of Trilogy at the Polo Club! This magnificent contemporary-styled Monaco home a minutes walk from the world class clubhouse and restaurant. Offers a Soft Water System. Features a comfortable great room , large dining area, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths and separate den/office. The bright, open kitchen has granite slab counters, custom backsplash, upgraded stainless appliances, and breakfast nook. The luxurious master suite includes dual vanities, custom tile backsplash, glass step-in shower and large walk-in closet. Extras include separate laundry room, ceiling fans throughout and 2-car garage. Outside, relax on the covered patio, and low maintenance desert landscaping. Your resort living community amenities include fitness tennis, pickle ball, pools, indoor driving range, state-of-the-art clubhouse.What a place to spend your vacation.