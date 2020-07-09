All apartments in Indio
Find more places like
82435 Murray Canyon Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Indio, CA
/
82435 Murray Canyon Drive
Last updated July 9 2020 at 2:35 AM

82435 Murray Canyon Drive

82435 Murray Canyon Dr · (909) 225-7631
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Indio
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all

Location

82435 Murray Canyon Dr, Indio, CA 92201

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$4,000

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1623 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
tennis court
Seasonal Rental Available September-December 2020. Booked January - March 2021 Season. Enjoy country club living behind the gates of Trilogy at the Polo Club! This magnificent contemporary-styled Monaco home a minutes walk from the world class clubhouse and restaurant. Offers a Soft Water System. Features a comfortable great room , large dining area, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths and separate den/office. The bright, open kitchen has granite slab counters, custom backsplash, upgraded stainless appliances, and breakfast nook. The luxurious master suite includes dual vanities, custom tile backsplash, glass step-in shower and large walk-in closet. Extras include separate laundry room, ceiling fans throughout and 2-car garage. Outside, relax on the covered patio, and low maintenance desert landscaping. Your resort living community amenities include fitness tennis, pickle ball, pools, indoor driving range, state-of-the-art clubhouse.What a place to spend your vacation.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 82435 Murray Canyon Drive have any available units?
82435 Murray Canyon Drive has a unit available for $4,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 82435 Murray Canyon Drive have?
Some of 82435 Murray Canyon Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 82435 Murray Canyon Drive currently offering any rent specials?
82435 Murray Canyon Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 82435 Murray Canyon Drive pet-friendly?
No, 82435 Murray Canyon Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Indio.
Does 82435 Murray Canyon Drive offer parking?
Yes, 82435 Murray Canyon Drive offers parking.
Does 82435 Murray Canyon Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 82435 Murray Canyon Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 82435 Murray Canyon Drive have a pool?
Yes, 82435 Murray Canyon Drive has a pool.
Does 82435 Murray Canyon Drive have accessible units?
No, 82435 Murray Canyon Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 82435 Murray Canyon Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 82435 Murray Canyon Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 82435 Murray Canyon Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 82435 Murray Canyon Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Indio 1 BedroomsIndio 2 BedroomsIndio Apartments with Hardwood FloorsIndio Apartments with ParkingIndio Apartments with Washer-Dryers

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Palm Springs, CAPalm Desert, CABermuda Dunes, CACalimesa, CASan Jacinto, CAYucaipa, CADesert Hot Springs, CADesert Palms, CAJoshua Tree, CAThousand Palms, CABig Bear Lake, CATwentynine Palms, CACathedral City, CAIndian Wells, CABanning, CAYucca Valley, CAHemet, CABig Bear City, CARancho Mirage, CALa Quinta, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

College of the Desert