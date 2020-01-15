All apartments in Imperial Beach
994 8th Street
Last updated January 15 2020 at 11:07 AM

994 8th Street

Location

994 8th Street, Imperial Beach, CA 91932
Imperial Beach

Amenities

patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
parking
fireplace
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
oven
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
Three bedroom two bath near Library, Park, YMCA Sheriff's, Fire Department and 5 minutes Drive to the beach

No Pets Allowed

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 994 8th Street have any available units?
994 8th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Imperial Beach, CA.
What amenities does 994 8th Street have?
Some of 994 8th Street's amenities include patio / balcony, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 994 8th Street currently offering any rent specials?
994 8th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 994 8th Street pet-friendly?
No, 994 8th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Imperial Beach.
Does 994 8th Street offer parking?
Yes, 994 8th Street offers parking.
Does 994 8th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 994 8th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 994 8th Street have a pool?
No, 994 8th Street does not have a pool.
Does 994 8th Street have accessible units?
No, 994 8th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 994 8th Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 994 8th Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 994 8th Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 994 8th Street does not have units with air conditioning.

