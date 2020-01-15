Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Imperial Beach
Find more places like 994 8th Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Imperial Beach, CA
/
994 8th Street
Last updated January 15 2020 at 11:07 AM
1 of 9
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
994 8th Street
994 8th Street
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Imperial Beach
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Furnished Apartments
See all
Location
994 8th Street, Imperial Beach, CA 91932
Imperial Beach
Amenities
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
parking
fireplace
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
oven
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
Three bedroom two bath near Library, Park, YMCA Sheriff's, Fire Department and 5 minutes Drive to the beach
More info & apply online at https://hunt.com/apartments-for-rent/imperial-beach-ca?lid=12812649
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE5345046)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 994 8th Street have any available units?
994 8th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Imperial Beach, CA
.
What amenities does 994 8th Street have?
Some of 994 8th Street's amenities include patio / balcony, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 994 8th Street currently offering any rent specials?
994 8th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 994 8th Street pet-friendly?
No, 994 8th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Imperial Beach
.
Does 994 8th Street offer parking?
Yes, 994 8th Street offers parking.
Does 994 8th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 994 8th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 994 8th Street have a pool?
No, 994 8th Street does not have a pool.
Does 994 8th Street have accessible units?
No, 994 8th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 994 8th Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 994 8th Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 994 8th Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 994 8th Street does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Similar Pages
Imperial Beach 1 Bedrooms
Imperial Beach 2 Bedrooms
Imperial Beach Apartments with Garage
Imperial Beach Apartments with Parking
Imperial Beach Furnished Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
San Diego, CA
Chula Vista, CA
Escondido, CA
Oceanside, CA
Carlsbad, CA
Vista, CA
San Marcos, CA
La Mesa, CA
El Cajon, CA
Encinitas, CA
Poway, CA
Santee, CA
National City, CA
Spring Valley, CA
Lemon Grove, CA
Solana Beach, CA
Coronado, CA
Alpine, CA
Del Mar, CA
La Presa, CA
Apartments Near Colleges
University of California-San Diego
San Diego City College
Palomar College
San Diego Mesa College
San Diego Miramar College