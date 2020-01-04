All apartments in Imperial Beach
Find more places like 980 Iris Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Imperial Beach, CA
/
980 Iris Ave
Last updated January 4 2020 at 2:59 PM

980 Iris Ave

980 Iris Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Imperial Beach
See all
Pet Friendly Apartments
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryers
See all
2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Apartments
See all

Location

980 Iris Avenue, Imperial Beach, CA 91932
Imperial Beach

Amenities

parking
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 980 Iris Ave have any available units?
980 Iris Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Imperial Beach, CA.
Is 980 Iris Ave currently offering any rent specials?
980 Iris Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 980 Iris Ave pet-friendly?
No, 980 Iris Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Imperial Beach.
Does 980 Iris Ave offer parking?
Yes, 980 Iris Ave offers parking.
Does 980 Iris Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 980 Iris Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 980 Iris Ave have a pool?
No, 980 Iris Ave does not have a pool.
Does 980 Iris Ave have accessible units?
No, 980 Iris Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 980 Iris Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 980 Iris Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 980 Iris Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 980 Iris Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Imperial Beach 2 Bedroom ApartmentsImperial Beach 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Apartments
Imperial Beach Apartments with Washer-DryersImperial Beach Dog Friendly Apartments
Imperial Beach Pet Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Diego, CAChula Vista, CAOceanside, CAEscondido, CAVista, CACarlsbad, CA
San Marcos, CAEl Cajon, CALa Mesa, CAPoway, CASantee, CAEncinitas, CA
National City, CASpring Valley, CALemon Grove, CARancho San Diego, CARamona, CACoronado, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-San DiegoCuyamaca College
San Diego City CollegePalomar College
San Diego Mesa College