Home
/
Imperial Beach, CA
/
815 Oneonta Avenue
Last updated September 11 2019 at 10:35 AM

815 Oneonta Avenue

815 Oneonta Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

815 Oneonta Avenue, Imperial Beach, CA 91932
Imperial Beach

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
garage
some paid utils
range
Unit Amenities
range
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
4Bed/2Bath House with 2 car garage and 2 family rooms - Vacant. Some finishing touches being done. Key available for check out Mon-Fri between 9:30 and 4:00 at our office. No shows 8-30 through 9-4. lic#00364725

(RLNE5121572)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 815 Oneonta Avenue have any available units?
815 Oneonta Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Imperial Beach, CA.
What amenities does 815 Oneonta Avenue have?
Some of 815 Oneonta Avenue's amenities include w/d hookup, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 815 Oneonta Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
815 Oneonta Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 815 Oneonta Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 815 Oneonta Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 815 Oneonta Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 815 Oneonta Avenue offers parking.
Does 815 Oneonta Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 815 Oneonta Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 815 Oneonta Avenue have a pool?
No, 815 Oneonta Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 815 Oneonta Avenue have accessible units?
No, 815 Oneonta Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 815 Oneonta Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 815 Oneonta Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 815 Oneonta Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 815 Oneonta Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
