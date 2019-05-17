All apartments in Imperial Beach
803 Grove Avenue
803 Grove Avenue

803 Grove Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

803 Grove Avenue, Imperial Beach, CA 91932
Imperial Beach

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
extra storage
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
fire pit
parking
garage
pet friendly
Beautifully Remodeled Home Located Near Restaurants, Parks, Shopping & Naval Base - Welcome home to this Beautifully and Recently Remodeled Three Bedroom and Two Bathroom Spacious Home Conveniently Located Near Parks, Library, Restaurants, Shopping, Town Center, Naval Base, the Silver Strand and Beaches.

Featuring aBright and Open Floor Plan this Home Offers a Spacious Living Area with Large Windows and Refinished Hardwood Flooring. The Formal Dining Area is Perfect for a Large Dining Table, an Office or Play Area. A Completely Remodeled Kitchen Offers Beauty and Functionality with Recent Cabinets, Pull out Shelving, No Slam Drawers and Plenty of Counter Space. High End Stainless Steel Appliances Include Double Door Refrigerator with Water/Ice Dispenser, Oven/Range, Microwave and Dishwasher. The Cheery Bright Kitchen Overlooks a Second Dining Area with Built-in Pantry Offering the Ability to Converse with Guest or your Family While Cooking a Meal.

All Three Bedrooms Include Recent Windows, Blinds, Wood Flooring and Ample Closet Space. Remodeled Bathrooms Include Ceramic Tile Floor and Backsplash. The Large Maser Suite Includes an Extra Large Closet and Patio Door that Opens to the Spacious Backyard.

Large Front and Fenced Backyard Offers Plenty of Space for Family or Friends to Spread out and Enjoy San Diego's Amazing Weather. The Large Back Paved Patio Includes Ample Seating Area for Both Outdoor Dining and Lounging Making Entertaining Effortless. Enjoy a Cool Drink on a Warm Day While Watching the Kids Play in the Grassy Yard or Circle Around the Fire Pit on a Cool Evening. Additional Fenced Area is the Perfect Place to Plant a Garden or Corral Toys. Concrete Pad Along the Side of the Property Allows Room for Additional Play, Storage, RV or Boat Storage.

Single Car Garage Offers Parkingand Additional Storage Space. W/D Hook Ups Available. Two Rain Barrels Provide Irrigation Water Keeping Grass Green and Water Bills Low. Gardner Provided for Easy Maintenance.

Easy Commute to Navy Bases and Commissary. Minutes from the Silver Strand Making Easy Access to 32nd St. Naval Base and Coronado. Minutes from Library, Beach, 3 Public Parks, Restaurants, Hiking and Walking Trails. Easy Access to Highways and San Diego.

Imperial Beach is the Most Southwesterly City in the Continental United States.Offering Beautiful Beaches, Protected Estuary, Parks, Many Restaurants andEasy Access to San Diego the Community isDescribed as San Diego's Best Kept Secret.

One Year Lease
Renter Insurance Required
Landlord liability included
No Section 8.
No smoking.
Full Application as well as credit & criminal check will be required to apply for tenancy.

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE3077923)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

