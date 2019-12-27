All apartments in Imperial Beach
Find more places like 770 Corvina St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Imperial Beach, CA
/
770 Corvina St
Last updated December 27 2019 at 2:29 PM

770 Corvina St

770 Corvina Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Imperial Beach
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Furnished Apartments
See all

Location

770 Corvina Street, Imperial Beach, CA 91932
Imperial Beach

Amenities

parking
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 770 Corvina St have any available units?
770 Corvina St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Imperial Beach, CA.
Is 770 Corvina St currently offering any rent specials?
770 Corvina St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 770 Corvina St pet-friendly?
No, 770 Corvina St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Imperial Beach.
Does 770 Corvina St offer parking?
Yes, 770 Corvina St offers parking.
Does 770 Corvina St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 770 Corvina St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 770 Corvina St have a pool?
No, 770 Corvina St does not have a pool.
Does 770 Corvina St have accessible units?
No, 770 Corvina St does not have accessible units.
Does 770 Corvina St have units with dishwashers?
No, 770 Corvina St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 770 Corvina St have units with air conditioning?
No, 770 Corvina St does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 4 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Should I Live with a Roommate?
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Imperial Beach 1 BedroomsImperial Beach 2 Bedrooms
Imperial Beach Apartments with GarageImperial Beach Apartments with Parking
Imperial Beach Furnished Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Diego, CAChula Vista, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CACarlsbad, CAVista, CASan Marcos, CA
La Mesa, CAEl Cajon, CAEncinitas, CAPoway, CASantee, CANational City, CASpring Valley, CA
Lemon Grove, CASolana Beach, CACoronado, CAAlpine, CADel Mar, CALa Presa, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-San DiegoSan Diego City College
Palomar CollegeSan Diego Mesa College
San Diego Miramar College