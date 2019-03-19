Rent Calculator
Home
/
Imperial Beach, CA
/
760 Elm Avenue
760 Elm Avenue
760 Elm Avenue
No Longer Available
Location
760 Elm Avenue, Imperial Beach, CA 91932
Imperial Beach
Amenities
Unit Amenities
range
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
3-Bed/1-Bath House w/1-Car Garage & Large Fenced Yard - KOB Key available for check out from office M-F 930am-4pm w/valid photo ID. Lic#00364725
(RLNE4446163)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 760 Elm Avenue have any available units?
760 Elm Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Imperial Beach, CA
.
What amenities does 760 Elm Avenue have?
Some of 760 Elm Avenue's amenities include w/d hookup, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 760 Elm Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
760 Elm Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 760 Elm Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 760 Elm Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 760 Elm Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 760 Elm Avenue offers parking.
Does 760 Elm Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 760 Elm Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 760 Elm Avenue have a pool?
No, 760 Elm Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 760 Elm Avenue have accessible units?
No, 760 Elm Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 760 Elm Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 760 Elm Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 760 Elm Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 760 Elm Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
