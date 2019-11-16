Rent Calculator
Last updated November 16 2019 at 7:28 AM
715 Carolina St
715 Carolina Street
·
No Longer Available
Location
715 Carolina Street, Imperial Beach, CA 91932
Imperial Beach
Amenities
parking
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Surface lot, 6 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 715 Carolina St have any available units?
715 Carolina St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Imperial Beach, CA
.
Is 715 Carolina St currently offering any rent specials?
715 Carolina St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 715 Carolina St pet-friendly?
No, 715 Carolina St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Imperial Beach
.
Does 715 Carolina St offer parking?
Yes, 715 Carolina St offers parking.
Does 715 Carolina St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 715 Carolina St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 715 Carolina St have a pool?
No, 715 Carolina St does not have a pool.
Does 715 Carolina St have accessible units?
No, 715 Carolina St does not have accessible units.
Does 715 Carolina St have units with dishwashers?
No, 715 Carolina St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 715 Carolina St have units with air conditioning?
No, 715 Carolina St does not have units with air conditioning.
