610-B 7Th St
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

610-B 7Th St

610 7th St · No Longer Available
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Location

610 7th St, Imperial Beach, CA 91932
Imperial Beach

Amenities

oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 610-B 7Th St have any available units?
610-B 7Th St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Imperial Beach, CA.
Is 610-B 7Th St currently offering any rent specials?
610-B 7Th St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 610-B 7Th St pet-friendly?
No, 610-B 7Th St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Imperial Beach.
Does 610-B 7Th St offer parking?
No, 610-B 7Th St does not offer parking.
Does 610-B 7Th St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 610-B 7Th St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 610-B 7Th St have a pool?
No, 610-B 7Th St does not have a pool.
Does 610-B 7Th St have accessible units?
No, 610-B 7Th St does not have accessible units.
Does 610-B 7Th St have units with dishwashers?
No, 610-B 7Th St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 610-B 7Th St have units with air conditioning?
No, 610-B 7Th St does not have units with air conditioning.
