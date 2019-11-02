Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Imperial Beach
Find more places like 610 7th.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Imperial Beach, CA
/
610 7th
Last updated November 2 2019 at 6:10 AM
1 of 1
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
610 7th
610 7th Street
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Imperial Beach
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Location
610 7th Street, Imperial Beach, CA 91932
Imperial Beach
Amenities
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 1 space/unit, assigned.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 610 7th have any available units?
610 7th doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Imperial Beach, CA
.
Is 610 7th currently offering any rent specials?
610 7th is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 610 7th pet-friendly?
No, 610 7th is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Imperial Beach
.
Does 610 7th offer parking?
No, 610 7th does not offer parking.
Does 610 7th have units with washers and dryers?
No, 610 7th does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 610 7th have a pool?
No, 610 7th does not have a pool.
Does 610 7th have accessible units?
No, 610 7th does not have accessible units.
Does 610 7th have units with dishwashers?
No, 610 7th does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 610 7th have units with air conditioning?
No, 610 7th does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Similar Pages
Imperial Beach 2 Bedrooms
Imperial Beach 2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Imperial Beach Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Imperial Beach Dog Friendly Apartments
Imperial Beach Pet Friendly Places
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
San Diego, CA
Chula Vista, CA
Escondido, CA
Oceanside, CA
Carlsbad, CA
Vista, CA
San Marcos, CA
La Mesa, CA
El Cajon, CA
Encinitas, CA
Poway, CA
Santee, CA
National City, CA
Spring Valley, CA
Lemon Grove, CA
Solana Beach, CA
Coronado, CA
Alpine, CA
Del Mar, CA
La Presa, CA
Apartments Near Colleges
University of California-San Diego
San Diego City College
Palomar College
San Diego Mesa College
San Diego Miramar College