608 7th street
Last updated May 14 2019 at 6:06 PM
608 7th street
608 7th Street
·
No Longer Available
Location
608 7th Street, Imperial Beach, CA 91932
Imperial Beach
Amenities
parking
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 608 7th street have any available units?
608 7th street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Imperial Beach, CA
.
Is 608 7th street currently offering any rent specials?
608 7th street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 608 7th street pet-friendly?
No, 608 7th street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Imperial Beach
.
Does 608 7th street offer parking?
Yes, 608 7th street offers parking.
Does 608 7th street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 608 7th street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 608 7th street have a pool?
No, 608 7th street does not have a pool.
Does 608 7th street have accessible units?
No, 608 7th street does not have accessible units.
Does 608 7th street have units with dishwashers?
No, 608 7th street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 608 7th street have units with air conditioning?
No, 608 7th street does not have units with air conditioning.
