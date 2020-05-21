All apartments in Imperial Beach
Last updated May 21 2020 at 4:45 AM

575 Florida St

575 Florida Street
Location

575 Florida Street, Imperial Beach, CA 91932
Imperial Beach

Amenities

carpet
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
carpet
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Bayside Imperial Beach home with large backyard. Close to shopping, dining and easy freeway access. New carpet and paint. Walking distance to the San Diego Bay bike path and the beauty of San Diego Bay.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 575 Florida St have any available units?
575 Florida St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Imperial Beach, CA.
Is 575 Florida St currently offering any rent specials?
575 Florida St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 575 Florida St pet-friendly?
No, 575 Florida St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Imperial Beach.
Does 575 Florida St offer parking?
No, 575 Florida St does not offer parking.
Does 575 Florida St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 575 Florida St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 575 Florida St have a pool?
No, 575 Florida St does not have a pool.
Does 575 Florida St have accessible units?
No, 575 Florida St does not have accessible units.
Does 575 Florida St have units with dishwashers?
No, 575 Florida St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 575 Florida St have units with air conditioning?
No, 575 Florida St does not have units with air conditioning.

