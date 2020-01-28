Rent Calculator
566 9th St
Last updated January 28 2020 at 1:42 AM
566 9th St
566 9th Street
·
No Longer Available
Location
566 9th Street, Imperial Beach, CA 91932
Imperial Beach
Amenities
in unit laundry
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 4 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 566 9th St have any available units?
566 9th St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Imperial Beach, CA
.
What amenities does 566 9th St have?
Some of 566 9th St's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 566 9th St currently offering any rent specials?
566 9th St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 566 9th St pet-friendly?
No, 566 9th St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Imperial Beach
.
Does 566 9th St offer parking?
No, 566 9th St does not offer parking.
Does 566 9th St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 566 9th St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 566 9th St have a pool?
No, 566 9th St does not have a pool.
Does 566 9th St have accessible units?
No, 566 9th St does not have accessible units.
Does 566 9th St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 566 9th St has units with dishwashers.
Does 566 9th St have units with air conditioning?
No, 566 9th St does not have units with air conditioning.
