All apartments in Imperial Beach
Find more places like 565 Emory.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Imperial Beach, CA
/
565 Emory
Last updated February 14 2020 at 8:30 AM

565 Emory

565 Emory Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Imperial Beach
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all

Location

565 Emory Street, Imperial Beach, CA 91932
Imperial Beach

Amenities

dishwasher
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 565 Emory have any available units?
565 Emory doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Imperial Beach, CA.
Is 565 Emory currently offering any rent specials?
565 Emory is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 565 Emory pet-friendly?
No, 565 Emory is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Imperial Beach.
Does 565 Emory offer parking?
No, 565 Emory does not offer parking.
Does 565 Emory have units with washers and dryers?
No, 565 Emory does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 565 Emory have a pool?
No, 565 Emory does not have a pool.
Does 565 Emory have accessible units?
No, 565 Emory does not have accessible units.
Does 565 Emory have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 565 Emory has units with dishwashers.
Does 565 Emory have units with air conditioning?
No, 565 Emory does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Imperial Beach 2 BedroomsImperial Beach 2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Imperial Beach Apartments with Washer-DryerImperial Beach Dog Friendly Apartments
Imperial Beach Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Diego, CAChula Vista, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CACarlsbad, CAVista, CASan Marcos, CA
La Mesa, CAEl Cajon, CAEncinitas, CAPoway, CASantee, CANational City, CASpring Valley, CA
Lemon Grove, CASolana Beach, CACoronado, CAAlpine, CADel Mar, CALa Presa, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-San DiegoSan Diego City College
Palomar CollegeSan Diego Mesa College
San Diego Miramar College