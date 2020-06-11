561 7th St

Amenities

Cute 2 bedroom duplex in the heart of Imperial Beach! - Don't miss this 2 bedroom 1 bathroom duplex in desirable Imperial Beach! Great location with easy access to the Strand/Coronado and its Navy bases and the BayShore bike path at the end of your street! All tile flooring, super cute private fenced front yard, one parking space in front of unit. Washer and dryer hookups in unit. Water trash and front yard maintenance are included. Sorry no pets. SHOWING INSTRUCTIONS: Please call 619-305-0542 or visit: https://app.tenantturner.com/listings/ralstonteamproperties



IMPORTANT APPLICANT QUALIFICATION INFORMATION

- All adults must apply ($45 application fee per adult)

- All applicants must have credit scores above 500

- Total household income of applicants must be at least 2.5x the rent amount

- Applicants planned move date must be within 7 days of the availability date



For a more in-depth look at our rental qualification criteria please go to: https://www.ralstonteamproperties.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/7409/2018/04/APPLICANT-SCREENING-CRITERIA-4-25-18.pdf



No Pets Allowed



