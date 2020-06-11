All apartments in Imperial Beach
Find more places like 561 7th St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Imperial Beach, CA
/
561 7th St
Last updated June 11 2020 at 11:22 AM

561 7th St

561 7th St · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Imperial Beach
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Furnished Apartments
See all

Location

561 7th St, Imperial Beach, CA 91932
Imperial Beach

Amenities

w/d hookup
parking
Unit Amenities
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
Cute 2 bedroom duplex in the heart of Imperial Beach! - Don't miss this 2 bedroom 1 bathroom duplex in desirable Imperial Beach! Great location with easy access to the Strand/Coronado and its Navy bases and the BayShore bike path at the end of your street! All tile flooring, super cute private fenced front yard, one parking space in front of unit. Washer and dryer hookups in unit. Water trash and front yard maintenance are included. Sorry no pets. SHOWING INSTRUCTIONS: Please call 619-305-0542 or visit: https://app.tenantturner.com/listings/ralstonteamproperties

IMPORTANT APPLICANT QUALIFICATION INFORMATION
- All adults must apply ($45 application fee per adult)
- All applicants must have credit scores above 500
- Total household income of applicants must be at least 2.5x the rent amount
- Applicants planned move date must be within 7 days of the availability date

For a more in-depth look at our rental qualification criteria please go to: https://www.ralstonteamproperties.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/7409/2018/04/APPLICANT-SCREENING-CRITERIA-4-25-18.pdf

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5787773)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 561 7th St have any available units?
561 7th St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Imperial Beach, CA.
Is 561 7th St currently offering any rent specials?
561 7th St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 561 7th St pet-friendly?
No, 561 7th St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Imperial Beach.
Does 561 7th St offer parking?
Yes, 561 7th St does offer parking.
Does 561 7th St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 561 7th St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 561 7th St have a pool?
No, 561 7th St does not have a pool.
Does 561 7th St have accessible units?
No, 561 7th St does not have accessible units.
Does 561 7th St have units with dishwashers?
No, 561 7th St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 561 7th St have units with air conditioning?
No, 561 7th St does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Imperial Beach 1 BedroomsImperial Beach 2 Bedrooms
Imperial Beach Apartments with GarageImperial Beach Apartments with Parking
Imperial Beach Furnished Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Diego, CAChula Vista, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CACarlsbad, CAVista, CASan Marcos, CA
La Mesa, CAEl Cajon, CAEncinitas, CAPoway, CASantee, CANational City, CASpring Valley, CA
Lemon Grove, CASolana Beach, CACoronado, CAAlpine, CADel Mar, CALa Presa, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-San DiegoSan Diego City College
Palomar CollegeSan Diego Mesa College
San Diego Miramar College