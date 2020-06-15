All apartments in Imperial Beach
535 Surfbird Ln
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:13 PM

535 Surfbird Ln

535 Surfbird Ln · (619) 423-6262
Location

535 Surfbird Ln, Imperial Beach, CA 91932
Imperial Beach

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 535 Surfbird Ln · Avail. now

$3,500

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2.5 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
playground
pool
garage
BAYSIDE LANDING 4BR/3BA TOWNHOME - Beautiful townhome with direct access to the bike path. Includes all stainless steel appliances: Stove, Refrigerator, Dishwasher, Range hood, & Microwave. Granite countertops throughout the unit. Washer & Dryer included with upstairs laundry room. Unit has custom storage cabinets and shelves throughout. Mirrored Closet doors in bedrooms. Double sinks in upstairs bathrooms. Community Pool and Child Play Ground. Two Car Garage Pets Accepted. Tenant Responsible For all utilities.

(RLNE4176451)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 535 Surfbird Ln have any available units?
535 Surfbird Ln has a unit available for $3,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 535 Surfbird Ln have?
Some of 535 Surfbird Ln's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 535 Surfbird Ln currently offering any rent specials?
535 Surfbird Ln isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 535 Surfbird Ln pet-friendly?
Yes, 535 Surfbird Ln is pet friendly.
Does 535 Surfbird Ln offer parking?
Yes, 535 Surfbird Ln does offer parking.
Does 535 Surfbird Ln have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 535 Surfbird Ln offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 535 Surfbird Ln have a pool?
Yes, 535 Surfbird Ln has a pool.
Does 535 Surfbird Ln have accessible units?
No, 535 Surfbird Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 535 Surfbird Ln have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 535 Surfbird Ln has units with dishwashers.
Does 535 Surfbird Ln have units with air conditioning?
No, 535 Surfbird Ln does not have units with air conditioning.
