529 7th Street
Last updated July 2 2019 at 10:00 AM

529 7th Street

529 7th Street · No Longer Available
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Location

529 7th Street, Imperial Beach, CA 91932
Imperial Beach

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
parking
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 529 7th Street have any available units?
529 7th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Imperial Beach, CA.
What amenities does 529 7th Street have?
Some of 529 7th Street's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 529 7th Street currently offering any rent specials?
529 7th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 529 7th Street pet-friendly?
No, 529 7th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Imperial Beach.
Does 529 7th Street offer parking?
Yes, 529 7th Street offers parking.
Does 529 7th Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 529 7th Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 529 7th Street have a pool?
No, 529 7th Street does not have a pool.
Does 529 7th Street have accessible units?
No, 529 7th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 529 7th Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 529 7th Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 529 7th Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 529 7th Street does not have units with air conditioning.
