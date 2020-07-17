528 Shorebird Way

Amenities

Brand New Townhome For Rent - Walk to the Beach! - This is your opportunity to rent a newly-built townhome in Imperial Beach's newest community of Bayside Landing! The 3 bed/2.5 bath condo is spacious, light and bright. It incorporates a gourmet kitchen, 2-car attached garage with epoxy flooring, balcony, in-unit laundry, and so much more! Includes all appliances! Resort-style living with heated pool, spa, BBQ area, and playground for the kids. Direct access to the bike trails at bayside bikeway, making your trip to Coronado or the Strand a piece of cake! Stunning views from the community of San Diego Bay, Downtown, Coronado, and beyond! Incredible walkability score...super close to stores, schools and beaches...just a half-mile walk to the white sands of Imperial Beach and the pier! This home is ready for your immediate move-in. Start sipping your favorite drink on the balcony right away...schedule your viewing now!



