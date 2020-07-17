All apartments in Imperial Beach
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:49 AM

528 Shorebird Way

528 Shorebird Way · (619) 500-3374
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

528 Shorebird Way, Imperial Beach, CA 91932
Imperial Beach

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 528 Shorebird Way · Avail. now

$2,995

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1363 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
pool
playground
hot tub
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
playground
pool
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
Brand New Townhome For Rent - Walk to the Beach! - This is your opportunity to rent a newly-built townhome in Imperial Beach's newest community of Bayside Landing! The 3 bed/2.5 bath condo is spacious, light and bright. It incorporates a gourmet kitchen, 2-car attached garage with epoxy flooring, balcony, in-unit laundry, and so much more! Includes all appliances! Resort-style living with heated pool, spa, BBQ area, and playground for the kids. Direct access to the bike trails at bayside bikeway, making your trip to Coronado or the Strand a piece of cake! Stunning views from the community of San Diego Bay, Downtown, Coronado, and beyond! Incredible walkability score...super close to stores, schools and beaches...just a half-mile walk to the white sands of Imperial Beach and the pier! This home is ready for your immediate move-in. Start sipping your favorite drink on the balcony right away...schedule your viewing now!

(RLNE4860753)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 528 Shorebird Way have any available units?
528 Shorebird Way has a unit available for $2,995 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 528 Shorebird Way have?
Some of 528 Shorebird Way's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 528 Shorebird Way currently offering any rent specials?
528 Shorebird Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 528 Shorebird Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 528 Shorebird Way is pet friendly.
Does 528 Shorebird Way offer parking?
Yes, 528 Shorebird Way offers parking.
Does 528 Shorebird Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 528 Shorebird Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 528 Shorebird Way have a pool?
Yes, 528 Shorebird Way has a pool.
Does 528 Shorebird Way have accessible units?
No, 528 Shorebird Way does not have accessible units.
Does 528 Shorebird Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 528 Shorebird Way does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 528 Shorebird Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 528 Shorebird Way does not have units with air conditioning.
