Last updated November 15 2019 at 11:13 AM

522 Shorebird Way

522 Shorebird Way · No Longer Available
Location

522 Shorebird Way, Imperial Beach, CA 91932
Imperial Beach

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
3Bed, 2.5 Bath Townhouse built 2018 - KOB: Key available for check-out Mon-Fri, 930am-4pm w/valid photo ID from our office. Lic# 00364725

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5193917)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 522 Shorebird Way have any available units?
522 Shorebird Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Imperial Beach, CA.
What amenities does 522 Shorebird Way have?
Some of 522 Shorebird Way's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 522 Shorebird Way currently offering any rent specials?
522 Shorebird Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 522 Shorebird Way pet-friendly?
No, 522 Shorebird Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Imperial Beach.
Does 522 Shorebird Way offer parking?
Yes, 522 Shorebird Way offers parking.
Does 522 Shorebird Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 522 Shorebird Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 522 Shorebird Way have a pool?
Yes, 522 Shorebird Way has a pool.
Does 522 Shorebird Way have accessible units?
No, 522 Shorebird Way does not have accessible units.
Does 522 Shorebird Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 522 Shorebird Way has units with dishwashers.
Does 522 Shorebird Way have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 522 Shorebird Way has units with air conditioning.

