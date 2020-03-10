All apartments in Imperial Beach
Find more places like 502 Finch Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Imperial Beach, CA
/
502 Finch Lane
Last updated March 10 2020 at 11:45 AM

502 Finch Lane

502 Finch Ln · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Imperial Beach
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Furnished Apartments
See all

Location

502 Finch Ln, Imperial Beach, CA 91932
Imperial Beach

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
air conditioning
microwave
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
3 Bed, 2.5 Bath Townhouse, Built 2018 - By appointment only Lic#00364725 web www.mymcnally.com

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4852741)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 502 Finch Lane have any available units?
502 Finch Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Imperial Beach, CA.
What amenities does 502 Finch Lane have?
Some of 502 Finch Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 502 Finch Lane currently offering any rent specials?
502 Finch Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 502 Finch Lane pet-friendly?
No, 502 Finch Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Imperial Beach.
Does 502 Finch Lane offer parking?
Yes, 502 Finch Lane offers parking.
Does 502 Finch Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 502 Finch Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 502 Finch Lane have a pool?
No, 502 Finch Lane does not have a pool.
Does 502 Finch Lane have accessible units?
No, 502 Finch Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 502 Finch Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 502 Finch Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 502 Finch Lane have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 502 Finch Lane has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Imperial Beach 1 BedroomsImperial Beach 2 Bedrooms
Imperial Beach Apartments with GarageImperial Beach Apartments with Parking
Imperial Beach Furnished Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Diego, CAChula Vista, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CACarlsbad, CAVista, CASan Marcos, CA
La Mesa, CAEl Cajon, CAEncinitas, CAPoway, CASantee, CANational City, CASpring Valley, CA
Lemon Grove, CASolana Beach, CACoronado, CAAlpine, CADel Mar, CALa Presa, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-San DiegoSan Diego City College
Palomar CollegeSan Diego Mesa College
San Diego Miramar College