Home
/
Imperial Beach, CA
/
502 Finch Lane
Last updated March 10 2020 at 11:45 AM
1 of 17
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
502 Finch Lane
502 Finch Ln
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
502 Finch Ln, Imperial Beach, CA 91932
Imperial Beach
Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
air conditioning
microwave
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
3 Bed, 2.5 Bath Townhouse, Built 2018 - By appointment only Lic#00364725 web www.mymcnally.com
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE4852741)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 502 Finch Lane have any available units?
502 Finch Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Imperial Beach, CA
.
What amenities does 502 Finch Lane have?
Some of 502 Finch Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 502 Finch Lane currently offering any rent specials?
502 Finch Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 502 Finch Lane pet-friendly?
No, 502 Finch Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Imperial Beach
.
Does 502 Finch Lane offer parking?
Yes, 502 Finch Lane offers parking.
Does 502 Finch Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 502 Finch Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 502 Finch Lane have a pool?
No, 502 Finch Lane does not have a pool.
Does 502 Finch Lane have accessible units?
No, 502 Finch Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 502 Finch Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 502 Finch Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 502 Finch Lane have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 502 Finch Lane has units with air conditioning.
