All apartments in Imperial Beach
Find more places like 439 Delaware.
Home
/
Imperial Beach, CA
/
439 Delaware
Last updated July 22 2019 at 11:17 PM
439 Delaware
439 Delaware Street
·
No Longer Available
Location
439 Delaware Street, Imperial Beach, CA 91932
Imperial Beach
Amenities
in unit laundry
dishwasher
parking
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Surface lot, 7 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 439 Delaware have any available units?
439 Delaware doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Imperial Beach, CA
.
What amenities does 439 Delaware have?
Some of 439 Delaware's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 439 Delaware currently offering any rent specials?
439 Delaware is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 439 Delaware pet-friendly?
No, 439 Delaware is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Imperial Beach
.
Does 439 Delaware offer parking?
Yes, 439 Delaware offers parking.
Does 439 Delaware have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 439 Delaware offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 439 Delaware have a pool?
No, 439 Delaware does not have a pool.
Does 439 Delaware have accessible units?
No, 439 Delaware does not have accessible units.
Does 439 Delaware have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 439 Delaware has units with dishwashers.
Does 439 Delaware have units with air conditioning?
No, 439 Delaware does not have units with air conditioning.
