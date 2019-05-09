Rent Calculator
Last updated May 9 2019 at 9:53 AM
1 of 4
355 Ebony Avenue
355 Ebony Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
355 Ebony Avenue, Imperial Beach, CA 91932
Imperial Beach
Amenities
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
3Bed/2Bath House w/Garage, Yard, Close to Beach - Vacant Shown by appointment Lic#00364725
(RLNE2670194)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 355 Ebony Avenue have any available units?
355 Ebony Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Imperial Beach, CA
.
What amenities does 355 Ebony Avenue have?
Some of 355 Ebony Avenue's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 355 Ebony Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
355 Ebony Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 355 Ebony Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 355 Ebony Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 355 Ebony Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 355 Ebony Avenue offers parking.
Does 355 Ebony Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 355 Ebony Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 355 Ebony Avenue have a pool?
No, 355 Ebony Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 355 Ebony Avenue have accessible units?
No, 355 Ebony Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 355 Ebony Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 355 Ebony Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 355 Ebony Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 355 Ebony Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
