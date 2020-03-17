All apartments in Imperial Beach
Imperial Beach, CA
330 Donax Ave
Last updated March 17 2020 at 3:16 AM

330 Donax Ave

330 Donax Avenue · No Longer Available
Imperial Beach
2 Bedrooms
1 Bedrooms
Apartments with Parking
Furnished Apartments
Location

330 Donax Avenue, Imperial Beach, CA 91932
Imperial Beach

Amenities

parking
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 330 Donax Ave have any available units?
330 Donax Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Imperial Beach, CA.
Is 330 Donax Ave currently offering any rent specials?
330 Donax Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 330 Donax Ave pet-friendly?
No, 330 Donax Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Imperial Beach.
Does 330 Donax Ave offer parking?
Yes, 330 Donax Ave offers parking.
Does 330 Donax Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 330 Donax Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 330 Donax Ave have a pool?
No, 330 Donax Ave does not have a pool.
Does 330 Donax Ave have accessible units?
No, 330 Donax Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 330 Donax Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 330 Donax Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 330 Donax Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 330 Donax Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
