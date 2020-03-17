Rent Calculator
All apartments in Imperial Beach
Find more places like 330 Donax Ave.
330 Donax Ave
Last updated March 17 2020 at 3:16 AM
1 of 1
330 Donax Ave
330 Donax Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Location
330 Donax Avenue, Imperial Beach, CA 91932
Imperial Beach
Amenities
parking
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Surface lot, 4 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 330 Donax Ave have any available units?
330 Donax Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Imperial Beach, CA.
Imperial Beach, CA
.
Is 330 Donax Ave currently offering any rent specials?
330 Donax Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 330 Donax Ave pet-friendly?
No, 330 Donax Ave is not pet friendly.
pet friendly listings in Imperial Beach
.
Does 330 Donax Ave offer parking?
Yes, 330 Donax Ave offers parking.
Does 330 Donax Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 330 Donax Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 330 Donax Ave have a pool?
No, 330 Donax Ave does not have a pool.
Does 330 Donax Ave have accessible units?
No, 330 Donax Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 330 Donax Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 330 Donax Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 330 Donax Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 330 Donax Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
