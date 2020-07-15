325 Calla Ave

Amenities

Unit Amenities recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly bbq/grill

ADORABLE MID-CENTURY HOME ON A LARGE CORNER LOT! - Great single story home just oozes mid-century charm. Updated kitchen, flooring, bathroom etc. Light and bright, this is the perfect home to make yours for the summer- huge backyard is perfect for entertaining and barbecues, great location just blocks to both the beach and bay. Enjoy Imperial Beach's recent renaissance with an upgraded bike path and loads of new dining options on Palm and Seacoast, including the Brigantine, Coronado Brewing and Mike Hess Brewing. Easy access to Silver Strand, North Island, and 32nd Street naval base. SHOWING INSTRUCTIONS: Please call 619-305-0542 or visit: https://app.tenantturner.com/listings/ralstonteamproperties



IMPORTANT APPLICANT QUALIFICATION INFORMATION

- All adults must apply ($45 application fee per adult)

- All applicants must have credit scores above 500

- Total household income of applicants must be at least 2.5x the rent amount

- Applicants planned move date must be within 7 days of the availability date



For a more in-depth look at our rental qualification criteria please go to: https://www.ralstonteamproperties.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/7409/2018/04/APPLICANT-SCREENING-CRITERIA-4-25-18.pdf



