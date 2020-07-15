All apartments in Imperial Beach
325 Calla Ave

325 Calla Avenue · (619) 305-0542
Location

325 Calla Avenue, Imperial Beach, CA 91932
Imperial Beach

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 325 Calla Ave · Avail. now

$2,695

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 936 sqft

Amenities

pet friendly
recently renovated
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
bbq/grill
ADORABLE MID-CENTURY HOME ON A LARGE CORNER LOT! - Great single story home just oozes mid-century charm. Updated kitchen, flooring, bathroom etc. Light and bright, this is the perfect home to make yours for the summer- huge backyard is perfect for entertaining and barbecues, great location just blocks to both the beach and bay. Enjoy Imperial Beach's recent renaissance with an upgraded bike path and loads of new dining options on Palm and Seacoast, including the Brigantine, Coronado Brewing and Mike Hess Brewing. Easy access to Silver Strand, North Island, and 32nd Street naval base. SHOWING INSTRUCTIONS: Please call 619-305-0542 or visit: https://app.tenantturner.com/listings/ralstonteamproperties

IMPORTANT APPLICANT QUALIFICATION INFORMATION
- All adults must apply ($45 application fee per adult)
- All applicants must have credit scores above 500
- Total household income of applicants must be at least 2.5x the rent amount
- Applicants planned move date must be within 7 days of the availability date

For a more in-depth look at our rental qualification criteria please go to: https://www.ralstonteamproperties.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/7409/2018/04/APPLICANT-SCREENING-CRITERIA-4-25-18.pdf

(RLNE4864929)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 325 Calla Ave have any available units?
325 Calla Ave has a unit available for $2,695 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 325 Calla Ave currently offering any rent specials?
325 Calla Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 325 Calla Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 325 Calla Ave is pet friendly.
Does 325 Calla Ave offer parking?
No, 325 Calla Ave does not offer parking.
Does 325 Calla Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 325 Calla Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 325 Calla Ave have a pool?
No, 325 Calla Ave does not have a pool.
Does 325 Calla Ave have accessible units?
No, 325 Calla Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 325 Calla Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 325 Calla Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 325 Calla Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 325 Calla Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
