Home
/
Imperial Beach, CA
/
320 Bonito Ave
Last updated December 5 2019 at 5:56 AM
1 of 1
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
320 Bonito Ave
320 Bonito Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Imperial Beach
See all
Pet Friendly Apartments
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryers
See all
2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Apartments
See all
Location
320 Bonito Avenue, Imperial Beach, CA 91932
Imperial Beach
Amenities
parking
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 320 Bonito Ave have any available units?
320 Bonito Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Imperial Beach, CA
.
Is 320 Bonito Ave currently offering any rent specials?
320 Bonito Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 320 Bonito Ave pet-friendly?
No, 320 Bonito Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Imperial Beach
.
Does 320 Bonito Ave offer parking?
Yes, 320 Bonito Ave offers parking.
Does 320 Bonito Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 320 Bonito Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 320 Bonito Ave have a pool?
No, 320 Bonito Ave does not have a pool.
Does 320 Bonito Ave have accessible units?
No, 320 Bonito Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 320 Bonito Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 320 Bonito Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 320 Bonito Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 320 Bonito Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
