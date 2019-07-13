Rent Calculator
Imperial Beach
Imperial Beach, CA
269 EVERGREEN
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
269 EVERGREEN
269 Evergreen Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Location
269 Evergreen Avenue, Imperial Beach, CA 91932
Imperial Beach
Amenities
dishwasher
parking
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Surface lot, 4 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 269 EVERGREEN have any available units?
269 EVERGREEN doesn't have any available units at this time.
Imperial Beach, CA
.
What amenities does 269 EVERGREEN have?
Some of 269 EVERGREEN's amenities include dishwasher, parking, and oven. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 269 EVERGREEN currently offering any rent specials?
269 EVERGREEN is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 269 EVERGREEN pet-friendly?
No, 269 EVERGREEN is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Imperial Beach
.
Does 269 EVERGREEN offer parking?
Yes, 269 EVERGREEN offers parking.
Does 269 EVERGREEN have units with washers and dryers?
No, 269 EVERGREEN does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 269 EVERGREEN have a pool?
No, 269 EVERGREEN does not have a pool.
Does 269 EVERGREEN have accessible units?
No, 269 EVERGREEN does not have accessible units.
Does 269 EVERGREEN have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 269 EVERGREEN has units with dishwashers.
Does 269 EVERGREEN have units with air conditioning?
No, 269 EVERGREEN does not have units with air conditioning.
