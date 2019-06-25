Rent Calculator
Home
/
Imperial Beach, CA
/
251 DAHLIA
Last updated June 25 2019 at 2:15 AM
1 of 6
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
251 DAHLIA
251 Dahlia Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
251 Dahlia Avenue, Imperial Beach, CA 91932
Imperial Beach
Amenities
dishwasher
parking
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
oven
Property Amenities
parking
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 251 DAHLIA have any available units?
251 DAHLIA doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Imperial Beach, CA
.
Is 251 DAHLIA currently offering any rent specials?
251 DAHLIA is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 251 DAHLIA pet-friendly?
No, 251 DAHLIA is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Imperial Beach
.
Does 251 DAHLIA offer parking?
Yes, 251 DAHLIA offers parking.
Does 251 DAHLIA have units with washers and dryers?
No, 251 DAHLIA does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 251 DAHLIA have a pool?
No, 251 DAHLIA does not have a pool.
Does 251 DAHLIA have accessible units?
No, 251 DAHLIA does not have accessible units.
Does 251 DAHLIA have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 251 DAHLIA has units with dishwashers.
Does 251 DAHLIA have units with air conditioning?
No, 251 DAHLIA does not have units with air conditioning.
