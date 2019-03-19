Rent Calculator
234 Date Ave
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
234 Date Ave
234 Date Avenue
No Longer Available
Location
234 Date Avenue, Imperial Beach, CA 91932
Imperial Beach
Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 1 space/unit, assigned.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 234 Date Ave have any available units?
234 Date Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Imperial Beach, CA
.
Is 234 Date Ave currently offering any rent specials?
234 Date Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 234 Date Ave pet-friendly?
No, 234 Date Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Imperial Beach
.
Does 234 Date Ave offer parking?
No, 234 Date Ave does not offer parking.
Does 234 Date Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 234 Date Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 234 Date Ave have a pool?
No, 234 Date Ave does not have a pool.
Does 234 Date Ave have accessible units?
No, 234 Date Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 234 Date Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 234 Date Ave has units with dishwashers.
Does 234 Date Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 234 Date Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
