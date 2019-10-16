215 Evergreen Avenue, Imperial Beach, CA 91932 Imperial Beach
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Walk to beach- 2 bed 1 bath - Duplex 2 bedroom 1 bath 1 block from the beach. Small private side yard and large shared front yard. Close to military bases and all San Diego Attractions. Current residents moving out Oct 8th..Call Pam 619 423-6001
(RLNE5153969)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 215 Evergreen have any available units?
215 Evergreen doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Imperial Beach, CA.
Is 215 Evergreen currently offering any rent specials?
215 Evergreen is not currently offering any rent specials.