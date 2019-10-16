All apartments in Imperial Beach
Find more places like 215 Evergreen.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Imperial Beach, CA
/
215 Evergreen
Last updated October 16 2019 at 2:30 PM

215 Evergreen

215 Evergreen Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Imperial Beach
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all

Location

215 Evergreen Avenue, Imperial Beach, CA 91932
Imperial Beach

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Walk to beach- 2 bed 1 bath - Duplex 2 bedroom 1 bath 1 block from the beach. Small private side yard and large shared front yard. Close to military bases and all San Diego Attractions. Current residents moving out Oct 8th..Call Pam 619 423-6001

(RLNE5153969)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 215 Evergreen have any available units?
215 Evergreen doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Imperial Beach, CA.
Is 215 Evergreen currently offering any rent specials?
215 Evergreen is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 215 Evergreen pet-friendly?
No, 215 Evergreen is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Imperial Beach.
Does 215 Evergreen offer parking?
No, 215 Evergreen does not offer parking.
Does 215 Evergreen have units with washers and dryers?
No, 215 Evergreen does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 215 Evergreen have a pool?
No, 215 Evergreen does not have a pool.
Does 215 Evergreen have accessible units?
No, 215 Evergreen does not have accessible units.
Does 215 Evergreen have units with dishwashers?
No, 215 Evergreen does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 215 Evergreen have units with air conditioning?
No, 215 Evergreen does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Imperial Beach 2 Bedroom ApartmentsImperial Beach 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Apartments
Imperial Beach Apartments with Washer-DryersImperial Beach Dog Friendly Apartments
Imperial Beach Pet Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Diego, CAChula Vista, CAOceanside, CAEscondido, CAVista, CACarlsbad, CA
San Marcos, CAEl Cajon, CALa Mesa, CAPoway, CASantee, CAEncinitas, CA
National City, CASpring Valley, CALemon Grove, CARancho San Diego, CARamona, CACoronado, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-San DiegoCuyamaca College
San Diego City CollegePalomar College
San Diego Mesa College