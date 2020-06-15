207 Elkwood Ave. Unit #14

Amenities

Vacation or long term in Beach community. Only 1.5 blocks to the beach! - Virtual Tour: https://view.ricohtours.com/3e8df727-f100-4cfc-b22b-0e5d724c0fe4/



Long term or Vacation rental! 3 bed/2 full bath Located at the top floor of gated condominium complex. Located in Imperial Beach. 1.5 blocks to the beach. Views to ocean and estuary from the rear deck. Stainless steel appliances, remote controlled black out blinds in the Master bedroom, furnace, fireplace, 2 parking spaces, granite counter tops,and two outdoor decks. Quiet, secure, well maintained building. Walk to beach, pier, restaurants & fitness park.



