Imperial Beach, CA
207 Elkwood Ave. Unit #14
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:16 PM

207 Elkwood Ave. Unit #14

207 Elkwood Avenue · (619) 930-9228
Imperial Beach
2 Bedrooms
1 Bedrooms
Apartments with Parking
Furnished Apartments
Location

207 Elkwood Avenue, Imperial Beach, CA 91932
Imperial Beach

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 207 Elkwood Ave. - Advertisement Unit #14 · Avail. now

$2,800

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 975 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
parking
stainless steel
gym
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
gym
parking
internet access
Vacation or long term in Beach community. Only 1.5 blocks to the beach! - Virtual Tour: https://view.ricohtours.com/3e8df727-f100-4cfc-b22b-0e5d724c0fe4/

Long term or Vacation rental! 3 bed/2 full bath Located at the top floor of gated condominium complex. Located in Imperial Beach. 1.5 blocks to the beach. Views to ocean and estuary from the rear deck. Stainless steel appliances, remote controlled black out blinds in the Master bedroom, furnace, fireplace, 2 parking spaces, granite counter tops,and two outdoor decks. Quiet, secure, well maintained building. Walk to beach, pier, restaurants & fitness park.

(RLNE5686265)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 207 Elkwood Ave. Unit #14 have any available units?
207 Elkwood Ave. Unit #14 has a unit available for $2,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 207 Elkwood Ave. Unit #14 have?
Some of 207 Elkwood Ave. Unit #14's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 207 Elkwood Ave. Unit #14 currently offering any rent specials?
207 Elkwood Ave. Unit #14 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 207 Elkwood Ave. Unit #14 pet-friendly?
Yes, 207 Elkwood Ave. Unit #14 is pet friendly.
Does 207 Elkwood Ave. Unit #14 offer parking?
Yes, 207 Elkwood Ave. Unit #14 does offer parking.
Does 207 Elkwood Ave. Unit #14 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 207 Elkwood Ave. Unit #14 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 207 Elkwood Ave. Unit #14 have a pool?
No, 207 Elkwood Ave. Unit #14 does not have a pool.
Does 207 Elkwood Ave. Unit #14 have accessible units?
No, 207 Elkwood Ave. Unit #14 does not have accessible units.
Does 207 Elkwood Ave. Unit #14 have units with dishwashers?
No, 207 Elkwood Ave. Unit #14 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 207 Elkwood Ave. Unit #14 have units with air conditioning?
No, 207 Elkwood Ave. Unit #14 does not have units with air conditioning.
