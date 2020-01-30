Rent Calculator
162 Imperial Beach Ave
Last updated January 30 2020 at 11:57 PM
162 Imperial Beach Ave
162 Imperial Beach Blvd
Imperial Beach
2 Bedrooms
1 Bedrooms
Apartments with Parking
Furnished Apartments
Location
162 Imperial Beach Blvd, Imperial Beach, CA 91932
Imperial Beach
Amenities
in unit laundry
dishwasher
parking
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Surface lot, 4 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 162 Imperial Beach Ave have any available units?
162 Imperial Beach Ave doesn't have any available units at this time.
Imperial Beach, CA
.
What amenities does 162 Imperial Beach Ave have?
Some of 162 Imperial Beach Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and parking.
Amenities section
.
Is 162 Imperial Beach Ave currently offering any rent specials?
162 Imperial Beach Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 162 Imperial Beach Ave pet-friendly?
No, 162 Imperial Beach Ave is not pet friendly.
pet friendly listings in Imperial Beach
.
Does 162 Imperial Beach Ave offer parking?
Yes, 162 Imperial Beach Ave offers parking.
Does 162 Imperial Beach Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 162 Imperial Beach Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 162 Imperial Beach Ave have a pool?
No, 162 Imperial Beach Ave does not have a pool.
Does 162 Imperial Beach Ave have accessible units?
No, 162 Imperial Beach Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 162 Imperial Beach Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 162 Imperial Beach Ave has units with dishwashers.
Does 162 Imperial Beach Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 162 Imperial Beach Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
