1472 Iris Ave #3

Unit Amenities furnished granite counters in unit laundry Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

1 bed 1 bath only minutes from the beach! - Stylish 1 bed 1 bath condo is located in a private community and only minutes from the beach! You have the option to lease this home furnished or unfurnished. The home features modern kitchen appliances and granite counter-tops. Beautiful engineered flooring throughout the home. You have your own washer and dryer in unit and assigned parking spot.

Tenant does not pay for water or trash only electricity and gas!



Pets welcome!



Professionally managed by WeLease. Visit www.weleaseusa.com or call us at 619-866-3400 ext. 2 for a showing.



