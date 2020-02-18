1472 Iris Avenue, Imperial Beach, CA 91932 Imperial Beach
Amenities
in unit laundry
granite counters
pet friendly
parking
furnished
1 bed 1 bath only minutes from the beach! - Stylish 1 bed 1 bath condo is located in a private community and only minutes from the beach! You have the option to lease this home furnished or unfurnished. The home features modern kitchen appliances and granite counter-tops. Beautiful engineered flooring throughout the home. You have your own washer and dryer in unit and assigned parking spot. Tenant does not pay for water or trash only electricity and gas!
Pets welcome!
Professionally managed by WeLease. Visit www.weleaseusa.com or call us at 619-866-3400 ext. 2 for a showing.
(RLNE5525398)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1472 Iris Ave #3 have any available units?
1472 Iris Ave #3 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Imperial Beach, CA.
What amenities does 1472 Iris Ave #3 have?
Some of 1472 Iris Ave #3's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1472 Iris Ave #3 currently offering any rent specials?
1472 Iris Ave #3 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1472 Iris Ave #3 pet-friendly?
Yes, 1472 Iris Ave #3 is pet friendly.
Does 1472 Iris Ave #3 offer parking?
Yes, 1472 Iris Ave #3 offers parking.
Does 1472 Iris Ave #3 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1472 Iris Ave #3 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1472 Iris Ave #3 have a pool?
No, 1472 Iris Ave #3 does not have a pool.
Does 1472 Iris Ave #3 have accessible units?
No, 1472 Iris Ave #3 does not have accessible units.
Does 1472 Iris Ave #3 have units with dishwashers?
No, 1472 Iris Ave #3 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1472 Iris Ave #3 have units with air conditioning?
No, 1472 Iris Ave #3 does not have units with air conditioning.
