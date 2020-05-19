All apartments in Imperial Beach
133 Daisy Avenue

133 Daisy Avenue
Location

133 Daisy Avenue, Imperial Beach, CA 91932
Imperial Beach

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$2,095

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 670 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Completely renovated two bedroom, one bath corner unit half is less than a half block away from the beach!
This gorgeous unit features travertine tile flooring, in unit laundry, stainless appliances (including refrigerator, stove/oven, microwave, and dishwasher), granite counter tops, and new carpet and paint! This unit is only steps from the beach, parks, shops, and restaurants!

Rental Terms: Rent: $2,095, Application Fee: $45, Security Deposit: $2,000, Available Now
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 133 Daisy Avenue have any available units?
133 Daisy Avenue has a unit available for $2,095 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 133 Daisy Avenue have?
Some of 133 Daisy Avenue's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 133 Daisy Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
133 Daisy Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 133 Daisy Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 133 Daisy Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Imperial Beach.
Does 133 Daisy Avenue offer parking?
No, 133 Daisy Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 133 Daisy Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 133 Daisy Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 133 Daisy Avenue have a pool?
No, 133 Daisy Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 133 Daisy Avenue have accessible units?
No, 133 Daisy Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 133 Daisy Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 133 Daisy Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 133 Daisy Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 133 Daisy Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
