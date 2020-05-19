133 Daisy Avenue

Amenities
Completely renovated two bedroom, one bath corner unit half is less than a half block away from the beach!
This gorgeous unit features travertine tile flooring, in unit laundry, stainless appliances (including refrigerator, stove/oven, microwave, and dishwasher), granite counter tops, and new carpet and paint! This unit is only steps from the beach, parks, shops, and restaurants!
DRE 01197438
Rental Terms: Rent: $2,095, Application Fee: $45, Security Deposit: $2,000, Available Now
