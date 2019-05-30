Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Imperial Beach
Find more places like 128 Dahlia Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Imperial Beach, CA
/
128 Dahlia Avenue
Last updated May 30 2019 at 10:35 AM
1 of 13
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
128 Dahlia Avenue
128 Dahlia Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Imperial Beach
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Furnished Apartments
See all
Location
128 Dahlia Avenue, Imperial Beach, CA 91932
Imperial Beach
Amenities
w/d hookup
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
128 Dahlia Avenue Available 06/07/19 4-Bed/2-Bath House w/1-Car Garage, Steps to Beach!! - Currently occupied, please do not disturb occupants. Shown by appt only. Lic#00364725
(RLNE3252730)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 128 Dahlia Avenue have any available units?
128 Dahlia Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Imperial Beach, CA
.
What amenities does 128 Dahlia Avenue have?
Some of 128 Dahlia Avenue's amenities include w/d hookup, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 128 Dahlia Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
128 Dahlia Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 128 Dahlia Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 128 Dahlia Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 128 Dahlia Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 128 Dahlia Avenue offers parking.
Does 128 Dahlia Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 128 Dahlia Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 128 Dahlia Avenue have a pool?
No, 128 Dahlia Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 128 Dahlia Avenue have accessible units?
No, 128 Dahlia Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 128 Dahlia Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 128 Dahlia Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 128 Dahlia Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 128 Dahlia Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Similar Pages
Imperial Beach 1 Bedrooms
Imperial Beach 2 Bedrooms
Imperial Beach Apartments with Garage
Imperial Beach Apartments with Parking
Imperial Beach Furnished Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
San Diego, CA
Chula Vista, CA
Escondido, CA
Oceanside, CA
Carlsbad, CA
Vista, CA
San Marcos, CA
La Mesa, CA
El Cajon, CA
Encinitas, CA
Poway, CA
Santee, CA
National City, CA
Spring Valley, CA
Lemon Grove, CA
Solana Beach, CA
Coronado, CA
Alpine, CA
Del Mar, CA
La Presa, CA
Apartments Near Colleges
University of California-San Diego
San Diego City College
Palomar College
San Diego Mesa College
San Diego Miramar College