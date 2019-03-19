All apartments in Imperial Beach
127 Daisy Ave
127 Daisy Ave

127 Daisy Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

127 Daisy Avenue, Imperial Beach, CA 91932
Imperial Beach

Amenities

Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Price: $ 1,995 Per Month

Property Size: 670

Bedrooms: 2

Bathrooms: 1

Deposit: $1800

Monthly Income: $4,738
description:
Stunning Imperial Beach Corner Unit Completely renovated two bedroom, one bath corner unit town-home available now! This gorgeous unit features travertine tile flooring, in unit laundry, stainless appliances (including refrigerator, stove/oven, microwave, and dishwasher), granite counter tops, and new carpet and paint! This unit is only steps from the beach, parks, shops, and restaurants!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 127 Daisy Ave have any available units?
127 Daisy Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Imperial Beach, CA.
What amenities does 127 Daisy Ave have?
Some of 127 Daisy Ave's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 127 Daisy Ave currently offering any rent specials?
127 Daisy Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 127 Daisy Ave pet-friendly?
No, 127 Daisy Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Imperial Beach.
Does 127 Daisy Ave offer parking?
No, 127 Daisy Ave does not offer parking.
Does 127 Daisy Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 127 Daisy Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 127 Daisy Ave have a pool?
No, 127 Daisy Ave does not have a pool.
Does 127 Daisy Ave have accessible units?
No, 127 Daisy Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 127 Daisy Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 127 Daisy Ave has units with dishwashers.
Does 127 Daisy Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 127 Daisy Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
