All apartments in Imperial Beach
Find more places like 1258 14th St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Imperial Beach, CA
/
1258 14th St
Last updated October 4 2019 at 7:15 AM

1258 14th St

1258 14th Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Imperial Beach
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all

Location

1258 14th Street, Imperial Beach, CA 91932
Imperial Beach

Amenities

garage
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Very Nice Home Newer Carpet, Windows, Sliding Glass Doors, Paint! Attached 2 Car Garage, With Room for 2 More Cars in The Large Driveway, Large Back Yard.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1258 14th St have any available units?
1258 14th St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Imperial Beach, CA.
Is 1258 14th St currently offering any rent specials?
1258 14th St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1258 14th St pet-friendly?
No, 1258 14th St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Imperial Beach.
Does 1258 14th St offer parking?
Yes, 1258 14th St offers parking.
Does 1258 14th St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1258 14th St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1258 14th St have a pool?
No, 1258 14th St does not have a pool.
Does 1258 14th St have accessible units?
No, 1258 14th St does not have accessible units.
Does 1258 14th St have units with dishwashers?
No, 1258 14th St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1258 14th St have units with air conditioning?
No, 1258 14th St does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Imperial Beach 2 Bedroom ApartmentsImperial Beach 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Apartments
Imperial Beach Apartments with Washer-DryersImperial Beach Dog Friendly Apartments
Imperial Beach Pet Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Diego, CAChula Vista, CAOceanside, CAEscondido, CAVista, CACarlsbad, CA
San Marcos, CAEl Cajon, CALa Mesa, CAPoway, CASantee, CAEncinitas, CA
National City, CASpring Valley, CALemon Grove, CARancho San Diego, CARamona, CACoronado, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-San DiegoCuyamaca College
San Diego City CollegePalomar College
San Diego Mesa College