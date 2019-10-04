Rent Calculator
Home
/
Imperial Beach, CA
/
1258 14th St
Last updated October 4 2019 at 7:15 AM
1 of 8
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
1258 14th St
1258 14th Street
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
1258 14th Street, Imperial Beach, CA 91932
Imperial Beach
Amenities
garage
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Very Nice Home Newer Carpet, Windows, Sliding Glass Doors, Paint! Attached 2 Car Garage, With Room for 2 More Cars in The Large Driveway, Large Back Yard.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 4 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1258 14th St have any available units?
1258 14th St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Imperial Beach, CA
.
Is 1258 14th St currently offering any rent specials?
1258 14th St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1258 14th St pet-friendly?
No, 1258 14th St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Imperial Beach
.
Does 1258 14th St offer parking?
Yes, 1258 14th St offers parking.
Does 1258 14th St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1258 14th St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1258 14th St have a pool?
No, 1258 14th St does not have a pool.
Does 1258 14th St have accessible units?
No, 1258 14th St does not have accessible units.
Does 1258 14th St have units with dishwashers?
No, 1258 14th St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1258 14th St have units with air conditioning?
No, 1258 14th St does not have units with air conditioning.
