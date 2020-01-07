Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Imperial Beach
Find more places like 1255 Calla Ave..
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Imperial Beach, CA
/
1255 Calla Ave.
Last updated January 7 2020 at 11:46 PM
1 of 10
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
1255 Calla Ave.
1255 Calla Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Imperial Beach
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Furnished Apartments
See all
Location
1255 Calla Avenue, Imperial Beach, CA 91932
Imperial Beach
Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Large 3bd/2.5bth, 10 minutes away from the beach. Attached garage with washer and dryer.
Give us a call for a viewing 619-730-9015
1255 Calla Ave. Imperial Beach, CA 91932
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
cats, dogs
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1255 Calla Ave. have any available units?
1255 Calla Ave. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Imperial Beach, CA
.
What amenities does 1255 Calla Ave. have?
Some of 1255 Calla Ave.'s amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 1255 Calla Ave. currently offering any rent specials?
1255 Calla Ave. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1255 Calla Ave. pet-friendly?
Yes, 1255 Calla Ave. is pet friendly.
Does 1255 Calla Ave. offer parking?
Yes, 1255 Calla Ave. offers parking.
Does 1255 Calla Ave. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1255 Calla Ave. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1255 Calla Ave. have a pool?
No, 1255 Calla Ave. does not have a pool.
Does 1255 Calla Ave. have accessible units?
No, 1255 Calla Ave. does not have accessible units.
Does 1255 Calla Ave. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1255 Calla Ave. has units with dishwashers.
Does 1255 Calla Ave. have units with air conditioning?
No, 1255 Calla Ave. does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Similar Pages
Imperial Beach 1 Bedrooms
Imperial Beach 2 Bedrooms
Imperial Beach Apartments with Garage
Imperial Beach Apartments with Parking
Imperial Beach Furnished Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
San Diego, CA
Chula Vista, CA
Escondido, CA
Oceanside, CA
Carlsbad, CA
Vista, CA
San Marcos, CA
La Mesa, CA
El Cajon, CA
Encinitas, CA
Poway, CA
Santee, CA
National City, CA
Spring Valley, CA
Lemon Grove, CA
Solana Beach, CA
Coronado, CA
Alpine, CA
Del Mar, CA
La Presa, CA
Apartments Near Colleges
University of California-San Diego
San Diego City College
Palomar College
San Diego Mesa College
San Diego Miramar College