All apartments in Imperial Beach
Find more places like 1255 Calla Ave..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Imperial Beach, CA
/
1255 Calla Ave.
Last updated January 7 2020 at 11:46 PM

1255 Calla Ave.

1255 Calla Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Imperial Beach
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Furnished Apartments
See all

Location

1255 Calla Avenue, Imperial Beach, CA 91932
Imperial Beach

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Large 3bd/2.5bth, 10 minutes away from the beach. Attached garage with washer and dryer.
Give us a call for a viewing 619-730-9015
1255 Calla Ave. Imperial Beach, CA 91932

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1255 Calla Ave. have any available units?
1255 Calla Ave. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Imperial Beach, CA.
What amenities does 1255 Calla Ave. have?
Some of 1255 Calla Ave.'s amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1255 Calla Ave. currently offering any rent specials?
1255 Calla Ave. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1255 Calla Ave. pet-friendly?
Yes, 1255 Calla Ave. is pet friendly.
Does 1255 Calla Ave. offer parking?
Yes, 1255 Calla Ave. offers parking.
Does 1255 Calla Ave. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1255 Calla Ave. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1255 Calla Ave. have a pool?
No, 1255 Calla Ave. does not have a pool.
Does 1255 Calla Ave. have accessible units?
No, 1255 Calla Ave. does not have accessible units.
Does 1255 Calla Ave. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1255 Calla Ave. has units with dishwashers.
Does 1255 Calla Ave. have units with air conditioning?
No, 1255 Calla Ave. does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Imperial Beach 1 BedroomsImperial Beach 2 Bedrooms
Imperial Beach Apartments with GarageImperial Beach Apartments with Parking
Imperial Beach Furnished Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Diego, CAChula Vista, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CACarlsbad, CAVista, CASan Marcos, CA
La Mesa, CAEl Cajon, CAEncinitas, CAPoway, CASantee, CANational City, CASpring Valley, CA
Lemon Grove, CASolana Beach, CACoronado, CAAlpine, CADel Mar, CALa Presa, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-San DiegoSan Diego City College
Palomar CollegeSan Diego Mesa College
San Diego Miramar College